Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads all scorers in loss

Leonard totaled 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Leonard had a big game on Saturday, leading all scorers in the loss. It was a strong showing for his Raptors' playoff debut, but the stat line is meaningless as Toronto finds itself down 0-1 to the Magic. Expect Leonard to come out aggressive in Tuesday's matchup.