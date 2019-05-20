Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads Raptors to victory in Game 3
Leonard finished with 36 points (11-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 52 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Bucks.
It took double-overtime to do it but the Raptors were eventually able to carve out their first win of the series Sunday, on the back of a game-high 36 points from Leonard. He once again put the team on his back but certainly received some help this time around. All three games have now gone to the home team although this one was in doubt late. Leonard doesn't appear to be playing at 100 percent right now but as we have seen time and time again, an understrength Leonard is still basically as good as anyone else on the floor not named Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Lone performance in thumping loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 31 in Game 1 loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Hits walkoff shot in Game 7 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Full line in Game 6 loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Another double-double in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Fills up box score in Game 4 win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...