Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads team in loss

Leonard amassed 29 points (12-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to Charlotte.

Leonard continued his outstanding offensive season, scoring 29 points while shooting a highly efficient 67 percent from the field. Although he was unable to provide his trademark defensive production, Leonard should continue to lead the Raptors as they begin their upcoming playoff odyssey.