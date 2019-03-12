Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads team with 25 points

Leonard recorded 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 126-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Leonard continues to shoot at a great clip, hitting over 60 percent of his shots from the floor in his last five contests. While Leonard will continue to rest as scheduled, he certainly takes the helm of the offense when he is suited up.