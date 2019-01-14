Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads way in OT win
Leonard scored a team-high 41 points (15-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 45 minutes during Sunday's 140-138 double-overtime win over the Wizards.
The Raptors are off until Wednesday, and Leonard and the rest of the starters will need the rest after this one. He's scored at least 20 points in 19 straight games, a streak dating back to late November, and the 27-year-old continues to put together a career-best season in his first campaign with Toronto.
