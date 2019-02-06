Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads way in win over Sixers

Leonard scored a team-high 24 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 16-17 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 win over the 76ers.

The made free throws were a season high for Leonard and helped compensate for a rare bad shooting night. he also continues to torment the opposition on defense -- he's grabbed multiple steals in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.9 three-pointers over that stretch.