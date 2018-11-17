Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as out Saturday
Leonard will not play Saturday against the Bulls, Raptors reporter Kevin Rashidi reports.
The team is yet to officially comment on Leonard's status, but given that he's sat out one half of back-to-backs to date, Leonard taking a seat Saturday would make sense. In Friday's loss to the Celtics, Leonard played 43 minutes and finished with 31 points and 15 boards.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as probable•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Could sit out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in team-high 31 in OT loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 26 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 20 points on poor shooting•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Thrives in return from injury•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.