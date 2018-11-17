Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as out Saturday

Leonard will not play Saturday against the Bulls, Raptors reporter Kevin Rashidi reports.

The team is yet to officially comment on Leonard's status, but given that he's sat out one half of back-to-backs to date, Leonard taking a seat Saturday would make sense. In Friday's loss to the Celtics, Leonard played 43 minutes and finished with 31 points and 15 boards.

