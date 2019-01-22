Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as out Tuesday
Leonard (rest) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against against Sacramento.
As was hinted at earlier, it looks like the Raptors are indeed going to keep Leonard on the sideline for the third straight game as part of their load management for him. It's the first leg of a back-to-back for Toronto, so the expectation is that he will be back for Wednesday's game in Indiana. Fred VanVleet is expected to remain in the starting lineup in Leonard's absence.
