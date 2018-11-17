Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as probable
Leonard (rest) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
The Raptors have been very cautious with Leonard in regards to back-to-back sets this season, as he has yet to play in both. However, lack of depth at small forward could require his availability against the Bulls. With C.J. Miles (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) out, and OG Anunoby (wrist) questionable, Leonard's presence at small forward could be be even more essential than usual. Still, if the team felt it was in his best interest they would likely sit him out. So, as of now his probable designation indicates he is trending toward suiting up, but his status should be checked closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Could sit out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in team-high 31 in OT loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 26 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 20 points on poor shooting•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Thrives in return from injury•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.