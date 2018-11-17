Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as probable

Leonard (rest) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

The Raptors have been very cautious with Leonard in regards to back-to-back sets this season, as he has yet to play in both. However, lack of depth at small forward could require his availability against the Bulls. With C.J. Miles (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) out, and OG Anunoby (wrist) questionable, Leonard's presence at small forward could be be even more essential than usual. Still, if the team felt it was in his best interest they would likely sit him out. So, as of now his probable designation indicates he is trending toward suiting up, but his status should be checked closer to tip-off.