Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as questionable
Leonard (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Leonard was held out of Tuesday night's game with a bruised hip, and the Raptors haven't said much about his status as Wednesday's game approaches. The team has mostly been cautious with the former Finals MVP, and it's possible his availability will come down to a game-time call.
