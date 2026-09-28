Head coach Darko Rajakovic hinted Monday the Raptors will have a management plan for Leonard in 2026-27, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.

Staying on the court has long been a major concern for Leonard, who didn't play in 2021-22 and hasn't made 70 regular-season appearances since 2016-17 with the Spurs. The focus for Toronto will be to keep the star forward healthy throughout the course of the year, which means Leonard could face sporadic absences. Although he carries plenty of risk in fantasy drafts for that caveat, Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game over 65 regular-season appearances for the Clippers last year.