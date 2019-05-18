Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Lone performance in thumping loss
Leonard finished with 31 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 125-103 loss to the Bucks.
Leonard almost outscored the rest of the Raptors starting unit by himself Friday, dropping 31 points in another impressive performance. Unfortunately for the Raptors, they are now behind 2-0, trailing a Bucks team that seems intent on wrapping things up quickly. Leonard's production has been simply amazing throughout the playoffs but he will need a number of other players to step up if they hope to turn this into a competitive series.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 31 in Game 1 loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Hits walkoff shot in Game 7 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Full line in Game 6 loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Another double-double in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Fills up box score in Game 4 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 33 in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...