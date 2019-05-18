Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Lone performance in thumping loss

Leonard finished with 31 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 125-103 loss to the Bucks.

Leonard almost outscored the rest of the Raptors starting unit by himself Friday, dropping 31 points in another impressive performance. Unfortunately for the Raptors, they are now behind 2-0, trailing a Bucks team that seems intent on wrapping things up quickly. Leonard's production has been simply amazing throughout the playoffs but he will need a number of other players to step up if they hope to turn this into a competitive series.

