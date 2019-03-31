Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Not listed on injury report
Leonard (personal) is no longer listed on Toronto's injury report and should return Monday against Orlando.
Leonard missed Saturday's contest due to a personal matter, but after being removed from the injury report, it appears the star will be back in action. He's averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 boards and 4.5 assists over his previous four matchups and will have a favorable matchup against the Magic.
