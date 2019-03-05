Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Not on injury report
Leonard is not listed on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
The Raptors have exercised plenty of caution with Leonard's status all season, but it looks as though he'll return to action Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's loss to Detroit for rest purposes. Leonard has sat out four of Toronto's last nine games, none of which have come on either end of back-to-backs, but when he's in the lineup, he's mostly looked like his usual, MVP-caliber self.
