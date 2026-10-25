Leonard is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee swelling, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Leonard wasn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game, and this late scratch is a huge blow for Toronto since Leonard is a key piece on both ends of the court for the Raptors. Leonard is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in his first two appearances. With the star forward out, Allen Graves is expected to take his place in the starting lineup.