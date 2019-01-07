Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Off injury report

Leonard isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

As anticipated, Leonard will be good to go for the Raptors' three-game week after sitting out the team's most recent contest Sunday against the Pacers for rest purposes. Toronto has been reluctant to use Leonard for both halves of back-to-back sets this season, so there's some risk that the forward could be withheld from action for one of the Raptors' tilts Jan. 16 in Boston or Jan. 17 at home against Phoenix.