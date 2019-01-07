Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Off injury report
Leonard isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
As anticipated, Leonard will be good to go for the Raptors' three-game week after sitting out the team's most recent contest Sunday against the Pacers for rest purposes. Toronto has been reluctant to use Leonard for both halves of back-to-back sets this season, so there's some risk that the forward could be withheld from action for one of the Raptors' tilts Jan. 16 in Boston or Jan. 17 at home against Phoenix.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Comes up big in win over Bucks•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for career-high 45 points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Game-high 27 points in victory•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Lead team with 21 points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Racking up easy points•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.