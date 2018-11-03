Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Officially questionable for Sunday

Leonard is officially listed as questionable with a jammed left ankle for Sunday's contest against the Lakers, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

Leonard is slated to sit out either Sunday's or Monday's game for rest purposes regardless of his injury. In regards to his ankle, Leonard said he felt "fine", but the Raptors may opt to exercise caution. More information on the situation should arrive following morning shootaround.

