Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Officially set to return

Leonard will return for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Raptors radio play-by-play man Eric Smith reports.

The Raptors are essentially handling Leonard's status on a game-to-game basis at this point, but he'll return to the starting lineup Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's loss to Detroit for rest purposes. In his last game Friday against Portland, Leonard had 38 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds in 34 minutes.