Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: OK for first end of back-to-back

Leonard will be available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics and said he's open to playing the second half of the Raptors' back-to-back set Thursday versus the Suns, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While Leonard never showed up on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest, he did experience some left leg tightness in Sunday's double-overtime win over the Wizards, per Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan. The injury didn't stop Leonard from putting up a huge line (41 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks) or playing big minutes (45), with the forward telling Grange on Wednesday that he felt comfortable taking on the hefty workload. It's thus not expected that he'll face any restrictions in Boston, though coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors would wait and see how Leonard feels Thursday before deciding on his status for the second game of the back-to-back. Leonard has yet to play games on consecutive days at any point this season.