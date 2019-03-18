Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Monday

Leonard will not play in Monday's game against the Knicks for rest purposes, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

In what has become standard protocol for the Raptors' star this season, Leonard will ride the pine on the team's second game of a back-to-back after the Raptors dropped a game to the Pistons on Sunday afternoon. The last time Leonard sat out, Patrick McCaw got the start in his place, but he, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby should all see extended minutes on the wing in his absence Monday.