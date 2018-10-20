Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Saturday

Leonard is out for rest for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors have three games in four nights to start the season, and the organization will understandably exercise caution with Leonard, who appeared in nine games last season and has played 73 minutes over this year's first two contests. With him sidelined, OG Anunoby is a strong candidate to see an expanded role.

