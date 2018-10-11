Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Thursday
Leonard is out for Thursday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Coach Nick Nurse is giving most of the main rotation players the night off, and Leonard is no exception. C.J. Miles, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam should see significant run as a result.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Fills up box score in preseason win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will be rested Friday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 17 points in 18 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 12 in Raps preseason debut•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Goes through 5-on-5•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Reports to camp healthy•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...