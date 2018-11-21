Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Wednesday
Leonard is out for rest Wednesday against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Leonard will continue to sit out back-to-backs for the foreseeable future. During Tuesday's game against Orlando, he posted 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes. In his stead, Fred VanVleet may draw a start. Either way, he's a strong candidate to see an increased role.
