Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out Saturday
Leonard (personal) will not play Saturday against the Bulls, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Leonard will miss a second straight game Saturday, which should prompt Fred VanVleet to draw another start. Leonard's next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Magic.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Swipes six steals in easy win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 37 points in Friday's loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in return•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Monday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 33 points in loss•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.