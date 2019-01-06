Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out Sunday vs. Pacers
Leonard won't play in Sunday's game against the Pacers due to rest, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Leonard hasn't played in back-to-back games this season but head coach Nick Nurse said that the star forward would likely start to see action in back-to-backs in January. After a high-usage 38 minute outing against the Bucks, it appears the Raptors are simply remaining cautious with their star player. Look for C.J. Miles and OG Anunoby to see extra minutes with Leonard out. Looking ahead, Leonard will figure to return for Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Comes up big in win over Bucks•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for career-high 45 points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Game-high 27 points in victory•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Lead team with 21 points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Racking up easy points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: May not sit back-to-backs in 2019•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...