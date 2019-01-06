Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out Sunday vs. Pacers

Leonard won't play in Sunday's game against the Pacers due to rest, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Leonard hasn't played in back-to-back games this season but head coach Nick Nurse said that the star forward would likely start to see action in back-to-backs in January. After a high-usage 38 minute outing against the Bucks, it appears the Raptors are simply remaining cautious with their star player. Look for C.J. Miles and OG Anunoby to see extra minutes with Leonard out. Looking ahead, Leonard will figure to return for Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks.