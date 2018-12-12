Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out Tuesday

Leonard (hip) is out Tuesday against the Clippers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

A bruised right hip will keep Leonard out for the first half of a back-to-back set, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors. With Leonard out against LA, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet could be in line for expanded roles.

