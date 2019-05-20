Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Paces team with 36 points in Game 3

Leonard finished with 36 points (11-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 52 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Bucks.

It took double-overtime to do it but the Raptors were eventually able to carve out their first win of the series Sunday, on the back of a game-high 36 points from Leonard. He once again put the team on his back but certainly received some help this time around. All three games have now gone to the home team although this one was in doubt late. Leonard doesn't appear to be playing at 100 percent right now but as we have seen time and time again, an understrength Leonard is still basically as good as anyone else on the floor not named Giannis Antetokounmpo.