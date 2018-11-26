Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Posts 29 points, 10 boards in win
Leonard collected 29 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 win over the Heat.
Leonard has turned in a double-double in back-to-back bouts, bringing him to six double-doubles through 15 appearances this season. Those in daily leagues will likely need to continue monitoring his status in advance of games, as Leonard has been rested fairly frequently. When he's on the court, he's among the top options across all formats.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in return•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Getting closer to play back-to-backs•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in team-high 18 points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Confirmed out Saturday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...