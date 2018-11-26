Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Posts 29 points, 10 boards in win

Leonard collected 29 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 win over the Heat.

Leonard has turned in a double-double in back-to-back bouts, bringing him to six double-doubles through 15 appearances this season. Those in daily leagues will likely need to continue monitoring his status in advance of games, as Leonard has been rested fairly frequently. When he's on the court, he's among the top options across all formats.