Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in 45 points in Game 1 win

Leonard accumulated 45 points (16-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 victory over the 76ers.

Leonard produced a playoff career high scoring total, which also matched his actual career high. Leonard has managed two double-doubles in the last four games, and he has exploded for at least 34 points while swiping two steals in three of the last five. Moreover, he has connected on at least 60.0 percent of his field goal attempts in four of these first six playoff games while draining less than 55.6 percent just once (five-of-19 in Game 3 versus Orlando).