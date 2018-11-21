Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in team-high 18 points

Leonard produced 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 93-91 victory over the Magic.

Leonard sat out the previous contest for rest purposes, but showed no ill effects Tuesday night, logging 30 minutes en route to a team-high in scoring. So long as he is active, Leonard remains the focal point of the Raptors offense and defense as one of the most versatile players in the League.