Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in team-high 31 in OT loss
Leonard scored 31 points (11-25 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Friday's 123-116 overtime loss to the Celtics.
He had a chance to win it for the Raptors at the end of regulation, but his fadeaway jumper was just off the mark. The double-double was Leonard's fourth of the season, and he's struck for 30 or more points four times as well. While Toronto is making sure he gets plenty of rest in the early going, the 27-year-old has looked every inch a franchise player when he's been on the court, averaging 24.8 points, a career-high 8.4 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers through his first dozen games with his new squad.
