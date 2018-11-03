Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Practices in full Saturday
Leonard (foot) practiced in full Saturday, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Leonard appeared to jam his foot near the end of Friday's game against the Suns, but it appears not to be bothering him. Aside from that, Leonard will rest during either Sunday's or Monday's game, as he will continue to only play one half of back-to-back sets. A determination on which game he will play in has yet to be determined.
