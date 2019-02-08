Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Saturday

Leonard (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Leonard ended up being a late scratch from Thursday's win over the Hawks due to soreness in his left knee, and while it was viewed as minor initially, the Raptors aren't ready to activate their All-Star just yet. Look for another update on Leonard's status to come early Saturday, but it would be fairly surprising if he was sidelined for a second straight game.