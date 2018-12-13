Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Friday

Leonard (hip) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

A bruised right hip has prevented Leonard from taking the floor each of the past two games, prompting Fred VanVleet to enter the starting five. More information on Leonard's availability may arrive after he tests things out during morning shootaround.

