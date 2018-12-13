Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Friday
Leonard (hip) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
A bruised right hip has prevented Leonard from taking the floor each of the past two games, prompting Fred VanVleet to enter the starting five. More information on Leonard's availability may arrive after he tests things out during morning shootaround.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as questionable•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 32 points in Friday's loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 36 points in 35 minutes•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.