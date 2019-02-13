Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable with sore knee

Leonard is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards due to a sore left knee, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Leonard has emerged from Monday's game against the Nets with knee soreness after dropping 30 points, eight rebounds, two rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes. There's no indication the injury is serious, but the Raptors may opt to hold Leonard out until after the All-Star break for precautionary reasons. More word on the situation may arrive as tipoff nears and Leonard continues testing out his knee.