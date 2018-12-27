Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Racking up easy points
Leonard tallied 30 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 106-104 win over the Heat.
Always a strong free-throw shooter, Leonard has cashed in on the freebies even more than usual the last two games. Over that span, he's made 23 trips to the line, knocking down 21 of those attempts. Along with the elite production from the charity stripe, Leonard is shooting with his usual efficiency from the field and three-point land to complement his strong counting-stats contributions, giving him one of the more well-rounded fantasy portfolios in the league.
