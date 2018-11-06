Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Remains questionable vs. Jazz

Leonard (foot) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Utah, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

There's a chance Leonard will take the court, but he'll participate in pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his status. If he's unable to go, OG Anunoby will be in line for the start

