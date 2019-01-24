Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Removed from injury report

Leonard (rest) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Leonard is set to return Friday after missing the past four contests for rest purposes. The star forward is averaging 31.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals across 35.6 minutes per game this month.

