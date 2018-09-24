Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Reports to camp healthy

Raptors coach Nick Nurse indicated that the Raptors are not concerned with Leonard's health, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Leonard missed the majority of last season with a well-publicized quad injury, and while an air of mystery still surrounds the situation, the former All-NBA forward appears to have moved past the issue. Nurse said Monday that Leonard's quad has not been an issue "at all" thus far, but he noted that, considering Leonard hasn't played at full strength since last May, the Raptors will monitor his workload as the season progresses.