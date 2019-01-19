Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Resting again Saturday

Leonard will be rested for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors continue to exercise caution with Leonard, who's missed a number of back-to-backs this season and will sit out for the second straight contest. Expect Danny Green and Fred VanVleet to again start alongside Kyle Lowry, while C.J. Miles and Norman Powell could be set for increased minutes off the bench.