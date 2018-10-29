Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Resting Monday
Leonard will be rested Monday against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors previously stated they don't intend to rest Leonard in all back-to-backs this season, though the team will continue to exercise caution with the star early on after he appeared in just nine games last season. With OG Anunoby (personal) also out, look for Pascal Siakam to see an uptick in minutes. Leonard should be back in the starting lineup Tuesday.
