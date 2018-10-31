Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Returns to Tuesday's game

Leonard (eye) has returned to Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Leonard was forced to head to the locker room after taking a hit to the eye, but the issue does not appear to be that serious. Look for him to take on his usual workload for the remainder of the game assuming he avoids any setbacks.

