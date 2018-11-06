Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Monday
Leonard (foot) won't play Monday against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
It was expected that Leonard would take the court for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after he was held out Sunday, but after testing his injured foot in warmups, he'll remain on the bench for the second straight game. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Sacramento.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Remains questionable vs. Jazz•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Practices in full Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to be fine after scare•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.