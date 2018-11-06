Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Monday

Leonard (foot) won't play Monday against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

It was expected that Leonard would take the court for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after he was held out Sunday, but after testing his injured foot in warmups, he'll remain on the bench for the second straight game. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Sacramento.

