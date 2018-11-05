Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Sunday

Leonard (foot) won't play Sunday against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Leonard was listed as questionable on Toronto's injury report, and he'll remain on the sideline while recovering from foot soreness. OG Anunoby figures to be in line to start at small forward in Leonard's stead. He'll have a chance to take the court Monday night in Utah.

