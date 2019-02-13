Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Wednesday

Leonard (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

In what would have been his last game before the All-Star break, Leonard is getting the night off while tending to right knee soreness. He most recently played 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Nets and posted 30 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the outing. The Raptors don't appear to be viewing this as anything serious and is likely just the general soreness that Leonard has dealt with on occasion this season. OG Anunoby, Patrick McCaw and Normal Powell should all see a boost in minutes in Leonard's absence Wednesday.