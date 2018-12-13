Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Wednesday
Leonard (hip) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Leonard will miss his second consecutive game as he deals with a bruised hip. The team continues to be cautious with their star, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers. With Leonard out, OG Anunoby and CJ Miles could see larger roles, with one of them likely moving into the starting five.
