Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 15 points in Monday's win

Leonard had 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-109 win over the Magic.

Leonard returned to the lineup following a two-game absence, one of which was for load management purposes while the other was for personal reasons. The Raptors held a sizable lead heading into the fourth quarter, and as a result neither Leonard nor the rest of the starters logged more than 28 minutes in this one. Given that Toronto is essentially locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Leonard isn't likely to receive a ton of playing time across the final four regular season games.