Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 17 points in 18 minutes
Leonard had 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-8 FT) and five rebounds in Tuesday's preseason loss to Utah.
As was the case for most of Toronto's regulars, Leonard's minutes (18) were limited, but he made the most of his time on the floor. The former Finals MVP got to the line eight times and has now attempted 19 free throws through two exhibition contests. While that's an encouraging figure, Leonard -- a career 84.6 percent shooter at the line -- has hit only 10 of those 19 attempts.
