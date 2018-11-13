Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 20 points on poor shooting

Leonard scored 20 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists a steal and a block in 33 minutes Monday against the Pelicans.

Leonard struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 7-of-20 shots from the field and 1-of-6 from behind the arc. Although his scoring volume was solid, this was the third straight game that Leonard has failed to crack 50 percent from the field. Leonard's shooting should bounce back soon, with his next opportunity being against against the Pistons on Wednesday.