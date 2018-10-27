Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 21 points in 35 minutes

Leonard scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished five assists, snatched three steals and recorded one block in 35 minutes Friday in Toronto's win over Dallas.

Friday featured perhaps Leonard's worst performance as a Raptor to this point, but that's saying something because it was still a strong all-around. He is the top scoring option, continues to be a menace on defense, and appears to be meshing well with the rest of the team. The season is young but those who own fantasy stock in Leonard must be feeling pretty good right now.