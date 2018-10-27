Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 21 points in 35 minutes
Leonard scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished five assists, snatched three steals and recorded one block in 35 minutes Friday in Toronto's win over Dallas.
Friday featured perhaps Leonard's worst performance as a Raptor to this point, but that's saying something because it was still a strong all-around. He is the top scoring option, continues to be a menace on defense, and appears to be meshing well with the rest of the team. The season is young but those who own fantasy stock in Leonard must be feeling pretty good right now.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 35 points in 35 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores team-high 22 in win over Hornets•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Won't be held out of all back-to-backs•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 31 in win over Celtics•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in Raptors debut•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...